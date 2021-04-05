COVID-19 cases spike: Odisha imposes night curfew from today in these 10 districts

Healthcare workers wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput district of Odisha. (Representative image: Reuters)

Amid the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha, a night curfew would be imposed in 10 districts with effect from April 5. The restriction would be applicable in the districts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri to prevent the transmission of the novel coronavirus infection, according to an order signed by Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra.

Here are the key points about the night curfew:

> The night curfew will be in force from 10 pm to 5 am.

> During the night curfew, all commercial establishments, shops, offices, institutions and movement of individuals will remain closed, except for essential activities, said the order.

> District collectors/ municipal commissioners will issue orders for their respective jurisdictions under appropriate provisions of law, such as under Section 144 of CrPC and ensure strict compliance.

> The district collectors may impose any further restrictions or allow such activities which they feel appropriate considering the local situation.

> Municipal employees, police, government officials on duty, doctors, paramedical staff (both government and private), ambulances and emergency health staff are exempted from the purview of the night curfew.

> Emergency workers of utilities such as electricity, fire services, telecom, water, railways, airport and transport services can make movements.

> Movement of public transport, private vehicles and taxis (including cabs by aggregators like Ola, Uber) to and from airports, railway station and bus terminals for facilitating the movement of passengers by air, rail and road are allowed.

A day before the night curfew begins, Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,42,695 as 471 more people tested positive for COVID-19 on April 4, while one fresh fatality took the death toll to 1,922, according to a health department official. The state also registered recovery of 300 patients during the day taking the total number of cured people to 3,37,935, which is 98.61 percent of the caseload.

(With inputs from PTI)