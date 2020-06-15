App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

While Russia has registered significantly higher number of COVID-19 cases, its death toll is just under 7,000 — lower than India’s.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India witnessed a record spike of 11,929 cases on June 14, pushing India's COVID-19 caseload to 3.2 lakh. The death toll from the pandemic rose to 9,195 with an increase of 311 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

India registered more than 10,000 cases for the third day in a row and is the fourth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thus, India now ranks third, behind Brazil and the United States when it comes to daily increase in COVID-19 cases (seven-day rolling average).

According to data collated by The Hindu, India ranks fourth below Brazil, the United States and Mexico in terms of the number of COVID-19 deaths being recorded on a daily basis.

India currently ranks fourth in terms of the total COVID-19 cases reported so far. While the US has reported 20.9 lakh cases, Brazil and Russia have registered 8.6 lakh and 5.2 lakh cases so far, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE's tracker.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

While Russia has registered a significantly higher number of COVID-19 cases, its death toll is just under 7,000 — lower than India’s.

Meanwhile, a study conducted by researchers from an Operations Research Group constituted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that nationwide lockdown imposed in March shifted the peak of the pandemic by an estimated 34 to 76 days.

The study suggests that the peak of the pandemic in India has been delayed by the eight-week lockdown along with strengthened public health measures. Hence, it may now arrive around mid-November.

India may also have insufficient Isolation and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and ventilators during this period, the study further suggests.

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic


First Published on Jun 15, 2020 09:39 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

