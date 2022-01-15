COVID-19 cases in Jammu & Kashmir shoot up 10 times in as many days

Booster doses of COVID19 vaccine for frontline workers, healthcare workers and senior citizens over 60 with underlying conditions, at PHC Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday said COVID cases in the region have risen 10 times in the past 10 days.

The sharp spike has necessitated strict observance of the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, protocols, and curtailment of unnecessary movement by the general public, it said.

The administration has declared 12 containment zones in the Jammu city as the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 588.

The Government Medical College (GMC) and associated hospitals in Jammu have suspended routine surgeries except those of cancer and emergency surgeries.

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta chaired a meeting on Friday to review the situation and ordered observance of strict containment protocols to reduce the rate of transmission.

"The COVID cases in Jammu and Kashmir have risen by 10 times over the past 10 days, which has necessitated strict observance of CAB, COVID SOPs and protocols and curtailment of unnecessary movement by the general public, a senior health official said.

The chief secretary appealed to the general public to act responsibly during the current wave of the pandemic and avoid unnecessary and non-essential movement, especially during the weekend.

Stressing that Omicron is more virulent than the delta variant, Mehta directed the divisional and district administrations to ensure fool-proof enforcement of all COVID protocols and the SOPs. He ordered a mass scale awareness campaign to promote district COVID helpline numbers established for medical assistance over telephone.

The official also called for re-activation of block-level COVID medical grid to facilitate isolation facilities at Panchayat level, primary medical assistance at primary health care centres, and referral to district and tertiary healthcare facilities in cases of emergencies. The district administration was directed to enhance the number of tests including RTPCR and expedite identification, isolation, and micro-containment of the infections.

The administration also stressed on speeding up vaccination drive in the 15-17 age category which is currently at 40 percent. The officials were asked to complete the vaccination in this age category within one week.

The chief secretary asked the Health & Medical Education Department to prioritize administering of booster doses in vulnerable populations through its 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign.