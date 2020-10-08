COVID-19 cases in India breach 68-lakh mark

India saw a single-day rise of 78,524 COVID-19 cases taking the virus caseload to over 68 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 58,27,704, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 85.25 percent.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 68,35,655, while the death toll climbed to 1,05,526 with 971 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The total recoveries have surged to 58,27,704 while there are 9,02,425 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 13.20 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has dropped to 1.54 percent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 8,34,65,975 samples have been tested up to October 7 with 11,94,321 samples being tested on Wednesday.

The 971 new fatalities include 355 from Maharashtra, 113 from Karnataka, 67 from Tamil Nadu, 58 from West Bengal, 47 from Uttar Pradesh, 35 from Delhi, 34 from Andhra Pradesh, 33 from Punjab and 30 Chhattisgarh.

A total of 1,05, 526 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 39,072 from Maharashtra followed by 9,984 from Tamil Nadu, 9,574 from Karnataka, 6,200 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,086 from Andhra Pradesh, 5, 616 from Delhi, 5,376 from West Bengal, 3,712 from Punjab and 3,531 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.