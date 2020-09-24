COVID-19 cases in India breach 57-lakh mark, recovery rate at 81.55%

India's COVID-19 caseload racedpast57 lakh, while over 46 lakh people have recovered from the disease pushing the national recovery rate to 81.55 percent,according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to57,32,518 with86,508 people testing positive in a day whilethe death toll climbed to91,149with 1,129 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours,the data updated at 8 am showed.

The total recoveries surged to46,74,987in the country so far.

The COVID-19casefatality rate due to the coronavirus infection was recorded at 1.59 percent.

There are9,66,382active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 16.86percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 andand it went past50 lakh on September 16.

According to the ICMR,a cumulative total of 6,74,36,031 samples have been tested up to September 23 with 11,56,569 samples being tested on Wednesday.