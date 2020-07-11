App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2020 05:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19 cases cross 35,000-mark in UP with record single-day spike of 1,392 infections

On Saturday, 1,392 fresh cases were reported in the state, taking the tally of coronavirus positive cases to 35,092, Prasad said.

The COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 35,000-mark after the state recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,392 cases on Saturday, a senior official said. The state also reported 24 new fatalities, raising the toll to 913, Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

He said the state got seven more RT-PCR labs which would further increase its testing capacity.

On Saturday, 1,392 fresh cases were reported in the state, taking the tally of coronavirus positive cases to 35,092, Prasad said.

The number of active cases is 11,490, while 22,689 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, he said.

A total of 42,354 tests were done through RT-PCR, truenat and rapid antigen methods on Friday, setting a new record of testing in a single day, the official said.

Prasad said over 11.16 lakh tests have been done in the state so far.

The state also got seven new testing labs with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurating them at a function here, Prasad said, adding they have become functional from Saturday in Aligarh, Varanasi, Gonda, Moradabad, Bareilly, Mirzapur and Balrampur hospital in Lucknow.

A network of over 36,000 COVID helpdesks has been set up in the state so far, which is proving to be an important platform for screening and detection of suspected cases, he said.
First Published on Jul 11, 2020 05:21 pm

