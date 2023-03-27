 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
COVID-19: Case count highest in 134 days, Centre issues advisory, Delhi hospitals conduct mock drills

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST

Amid a spurt in the number of coronavirus cases in the city, Delhi government-run hospitals on March 26 carried out mock drills to assess their COVID-19 preparedness.

Mock drills were conducted at other hospitals too, including the Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital (SRHCH) and Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. (Representative Image)

India has reported 1,805 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases have surpassed the 10,000-mark after 134 days, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on March 27.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.19 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.39 percent. The active cases have increased to 10,300, the data updated at 8 am stated. The health ministry reported that there were 9,433 active cases as of March 26.

In preparedness

The national capital reported 528 active cases today on March 27, according to a government health bulletin. Amid a spurt in the number of coronavirus cases in the city, Delhi government-run hospitals on March 26 carried out mock drills to assess their COVID-19 preparedness.

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
