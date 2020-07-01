COVID-19 care | Made in India ventilators cost-effective, comply with all specifications: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on July 1 said 'Made in India' ventilators supplied to the states and UTs comply with specified requirements, have Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) mode and are cost-effective.

"Cost-effective, Made in India ventilator models BEL and AgVa supplied to the States and UTs have BiPAP mode and other such modes as have been prescribed in the technical specifications," the ministry said in a statement.

BiPAP is a device that helps in breathing without intubation.

The ministry's statement comes in the wake of media reports that BiPAP mode is not available in the 'Made in India' ventilators.

"It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Health through some media reports that the issue of Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) mode not being available in the ventilators supplied by Government of India has been raised," the ministry said in a statement.

The 'Made in India' ventilators supplied to the states and UTs, including Delhi, by the Ministry of Health are meant for ICUs.

The technical specifications for these COVID ventilators have been laid down by a technical committee of domain knowledge experts headed by the Director General Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health against which the ventilators have been procured and supplied.

The ventilators procured and supplied comply with these specifications.

"Ventilator models BEL and AgVa supplied to the States/UTs are complying with the requirements as per the specifications laid down by the Technical Committee. These cost effective, made in India ventilators have BiPAP mode and other such modes as have been prescribed in the technical specifications," the statement said.

The ventilators are being supplied along with user manuals and feedback forms which must be referred to for clarity, it said.