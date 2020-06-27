App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 10:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19: Buildings in slums of north Mumbai to be sealed

During a visit to north Mumbai on Friday, the city top cop attributed the spread of coronavirus infection to the high population density here.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Buildings in congested areas and slums of north Mumbai will be sealed considering the rise in COVID-19 cases here in the last 15 days, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh said.

During a visit to north Mumbai on Friday, the city top cop attributed the spread of coronavirus infection to the high population density here.

North Mumbai, which includes Dahisar, Borivali, Malad, Charkop and Kandivali areas, has seen a sharp rise in cases in the last 15 days.

Close

Singh took stock of the COVID-19 count and precautionary measures taken by the police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to contain the viral spread.

related news

Several cases have been reported from buildings located in slums and other high-density places, he said, adding that the police were sealing such structures and the results of these measures will be seen in the next few days.

The city currently has 750 containment zones, of which 300 are located in north Mumbai alone, Singh said.

Apart from this, the police have identified 27 hotspots and a strict lockdown has been enforced in these areas, he said.

People should follow social distancing norms to break the chain of the spread and should wear masks, use sanitisers if they step out of their homes for any urgent work, Singh said.

According to the BMC's data, Mumbai has so far recorded 72,287 COVID-19 cases, while the toll stood at 4,177.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 27, 2020 09:43 am

tags #coronavirus #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Insurance fraudsters try to make the most of coronavirus lockdown

Insurance fraudsters try to make the most of coronavirus lockdown

COVID-19 disruption an opportunity for firms to re-strategise: UBI chief

COVID-19 disruption an opportunity for firms to re-strategise: UBI chief

417 Thane cops tested COVID-19 positive so far; 3 of them dead

417 Thane cops tested COVID-19 positive so far; 3 of them dead

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.