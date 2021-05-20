COVID-19: Bombay HC says will permit BMC to conduct door-to-door vaccination, no need for Centre's nod

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also endorsed the Bombay High Court’s suggestion to start a door-to-door vaccination programme against COVID-19.(Representative image)

The Bombay High Court has asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) if it was possible to introduce a door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination programme for senior citizens and disabled persons who are unable to visit inoculation centres. The court said it will give permission to the civic body for door-to-door vaccination even if the Centre does not.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni on May 19 said if BMC was willing, it would grant permission even though the Union government had not allowed such a drive.

The court directed BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal to file an affidavit on May 20, saying if it would be possible for the civic body to introduce a home-based vaccination drive with proper medical care for senior citizens, disabled persons and those who are bed-ridden or wheelchair-bound.

The court was hearing public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocates Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari. The PIL sought direction to the Centre to launch doorstep vaccination for citizens above the age of 75, persons with physical disabilities and those who were bed-ridden or wheelchair-bound.

The bench said it seemed the Union government was not keen on a door-to-door vaccination programme. "If the BMC says it can start a door-to-door vaccination, we will give it permission," the bench said, adding that there is no need to wait for the Centre's nod.

"Will you come to the help of elderly citizens? Even though the Centre is not giving a green signal (for door-to-door vaccination), we are willing to give you (BMC) green signal," Chief Justice Datta said.

The HC had earlier asked the Union government to review its policy that said doorstep vaccination was not possible due to various reasons like wastage of vaccines and non-availability of observation centres for beneficiaries after they are inoculated (for any immediate side effect).

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also endorsed the Bombay High Court’s suggestion to start a door-to-door vaccination programme against COVID-19.

