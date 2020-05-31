App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 31, 2020 09:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19: Bodies to be sent to mortuaries within 2 hours

Delhi government's heath department announced additional guidelines for disposal of bodies of patients who had COVID-19 or were suspected to be suffering from it.

PTI

Bodies of persons who died of COVID-19 or suspected to have died of it at hospitals are to be sent to mortuaries within two hours, authorities said on Saturday. Delhi government's heath department announced additional guidelines for disposal of bodies of patients who had COVID-19 or were suspected to be suffering from it.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi on Saturday rose to 416.

Bodies of persons who died of COVID-19 or suspected to have died of it at hospitals, or those brought dead at hospitals are to be sent to mortuaries within two hours, the order said.

Close

If the family or relatives of the deceased, themselves contact mortuary authorities within 12 hours of death, the hospital shall schedule cremation or burial within 24 hours in consultation with the family and the area's municipal corporation, it added.

related news

If the family or relatives do not contact within 12 hours, an intimation be sent out to them informing about the place and time of the cremation or burial, authorities said.

In case of unidentified or abandoned bodies of persons who died of COVID-19 or suspected to have died of it, the Delhi police shall complete all legal formalities within 72 hours of death and dispose the body in next 24 hours as per the protocol, it said.

If the address of the deceased happened to be outside Delhi, medical director of hospitals must send a notice to resident commissioner of the respective state or Union territory, seeking communication from the other side in 48 hours, according to the order.

If no response is received, the body is to be cremated by the hospital in the next 24 hours, it said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 31, 2020 07:02 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Reliance diverts Alok Industries into making PPE; cuts down cost to one-third

Reliance diverts Alok Industries into making PPE; cuts down cost to one-third

COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 8,380 cases; death toll climbs to 5,164

COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 8,380 cases; death toll climbs to 5,164

PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Large part of economy active now, time to be more careful, says PM

PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Large part of economy active now, time to be more careful, says PM

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.