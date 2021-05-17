COVID-19 | BMC suspends vaccinations in Mumbai on May 17 due to Cyclone Tauktae

File image: A healthcare worker holding a rose receives an AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD vaccine, during the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, at a medical centre in Mumbai, India on January 16, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said vaccinations will be cancelled on May 17 due to high intensity warnings issued for cyclone Tauktae.

The city civic authority had earlier cancelled the vaccination drive on May 15 and 16 as well.



In view of the warning of high intensity cyclone issued by IMD, the vaccination program scheduled on Monday (17th May) stands cancelled at all MCGM & public vaccination centres.

The BMC in a tweet on May 16 said: "In view of the warning of high intensity cyclone issued by IMD, the vaccination program scheduled on Monday (17th May) stands cancelled at all MCGM & public vaccination centres. We request Mumbaikars to stay indoors and stay safe." (sic)

BMC municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said the vaccination programme will now be implemented on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (May 18, 19 and 20).

Meanwhile, the BMC on May 15 shifted 580 patients to state and civic-run hospitals in Mumbai from the jumbo Covid Care Centres (CCC) in BKC (243), Dahisar (183) and Mulund (154).

This was done after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that Cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass close to the city.

Cyclone Tauktae has intensified into a "severe cyclonic storm" and is heading towards the coast of Gujarat and the Union Territory of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, according to the IMD. It is the first cyclone to hit the Indian coast this year.

The IMD had also informed the BMC that Mumbai is not in the direct line of the threat of the cyclone, but “will pass through the sea near the Mumbai coast” and is likely to be accompanied by rain and strong winds.

The cyclone is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around May 18 with wind speed gusting up to 175 kmph, the IMD said.

Mumbai on May 16 reported 1,544 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total tally of cases to 688,696. A total of 60 patients died, taking the fatalities in Mumbai to 14,260. Meanwhile, it active cases in the financial capital has dipped to 35,702, as per the BMC.

