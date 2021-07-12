COVID-19: BMC receives 1.30 lakh doses, vaccination to resume from today

The immunisation drive was suspended on July 9 and 10 due to a shortage of jabs.[Representative image:: AP]

After a three day pause, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to resume the COVID-19 vaccination drive at the state and civic-run centres from July 12.

The immunisation drive was suspended on July 9 and 10 due to a shortage of jabs. No jabs are given on Sundays, causing a three-day break in the vaccination drive.

Track this LIVE blog for latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

Earlier on July 1 also the BMC had suspended inoculation at civic and government-run centres citing a paucity of vaccine doses.

BMC received around 1.30 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine of which 85,000 are Covishield and over 40,000 Covaxin, the Indian Express reported, quoting officials.

"We will activate all our centres so that maximum people can be covered. Also, on Monday, we are expecting more stocks. This will help us to continue the drive smoothly," the report quoted Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani as saying.

The BMC has issued a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres via its Twitter handle. These centres will allow 50 percent walk-ins and the remaining 50 percent through prior online appointments between 9 am and 5 pm.