COVID-19: BJP's Mahesh Sharma to get vaccinated today, first MP to get jabbed

Lok Sabha member and former Union minister Mahesh Sharma has said he will take the COVID-19 vaccine on January 16 when India begins the world's largest vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus.

Sharma will be vaccinated at his Kailash Hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. He will be one of the first parliamentarians to get jabbed for coronavirus in the country.

A trained MBBS doctor and a member of Parliament from Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, Sharma will get the vaccine for his role as a "frontline healthcare worker" during the pandemic.

"We don't have to lag behind in this decisive battle against coronavirus. The government has decided that healthcare workers will be vaccinated first. I, as a doctor, will also get vaccinated tomorrow at 11 am," the BJP leader tweeted in Hindi on Janaury 15.

"This vaccine is completely safe. The government has approved its use only after it cleared tests successfully and met scientific standards. All of you must get vaccinated," he tweeted.

The 61-year-old Sharma will get vaccinated at Kailash Hospital, one of the leading hospitals in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which is also among the six centres selected for the vaccination drive.

More than 3 lakh healthcare workers will be inoculated across the country on the first day of the vaccine drive.

A total of 3,006 session sites across all states and union territories will be virtually connected during the launch at 10.30 am by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each site.

