English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    COVID-19 | Bihar to lift 'all restrictions', new guidelines effective from February 14

    Later, a notification issued by the state home department said that the restrictions which have been done away with include the cap of 200 attendees at weddings and funerals.

    PTI
    February 12, 2022 / 10:16 PM IST
    A healthcare worker collects a swab for a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 from a farmer in his field in Banaskantha district in the western state of Gujarat. (Representative image: Reuters)

    A healthcare worker collects a swab for a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 from a farmer in his field in Banaskantha district in the western state of Gujarat. (Representative image: Reuters)

    Bihar government on January 12 announced that it would lift "all restrictions" that had been imposed in the wake of the recent COVID-19 surge. The chief minister, who chaired a meeting of the crisis management group during the day, took to Twitter to say that the new guidelines will come into force from February 14.

    Later, a notification issued by the state home department said that the restrictions which have been done away with include the cap of 200 attendees at weddings and funerals. Besides, schools can run "normally" for all classes. Earlier 50 per cent attendance was allowed for till class 8.

    However, COVID-19 protocol like face masks and social distancing will be expected at all places, said the notification. The state's COVID situation has improved significantly. The active caseload, which was over 30,000 a month ago, has dropped below 1,500. The recovery rate has exceeded 98 per cent.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bihar #Covid-19
    first published: Feb 12, 2022 10:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.