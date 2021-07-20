COVID-19: Bihar government bans Shravani Mela celebrations

Akhilesh Jain, the chairman of Bihar State Religious Trust Board, said that the state government has banned any religious celebrations till August in view of the possible third wave of COVID-19.

As the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 remains, the Bihar government has decided to prohibit annual Shravani Mela celebrations.

Jain said that all public programs related to the Shravani Mela or Sawan Mahotsav have been banned in Bihar, News 18 reported.

The state has also banned public celebrations on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

The month-long Shravani Mela at Deoghar is also unlikely to take place for the second consecutive time this year in Deoghar, Jharkhand amid COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions.

The Jharkhand government is likely to prohibit fair and gathering of kanwarias at the famous Baba Baidyanath temple at Deoghar, considered one of the 12 Jyotirlingas.

Bihar government has also prohibited Kanwar Yatra owing to COVID-19. Other states, including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi have also banned Kanwar Yatra.

The fortnight-long yatra, which begins with the onset of the month of Shravan by the Hindu calendar goes on till the first week of August, and sees a large gathering of Kanwariyas in Haridwar from neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi.