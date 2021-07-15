COVID-19 | Bengal needs 14 crore vaccine doses but got only 2.12 crore: Mamata Banerjee

File image: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Hitting out at the Centre over alleged disparity in distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on July 15 that states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are receiving more doses.

To inoculate an estimated 7 crore people, Bengal requires 14 crore vaccine doses, Banerjee said. But the state "has got only 2.12 crore doses" so far, she claimed.

"We are not receiving vaccines adequately. We have received only 2.12 crore vaccines. We have bought 18 lakh vaccines ourselves. Some states are receiving more vaccines, some are not receiving at all," news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

Banerjee demanded the Centre to resort to "justice" in distribution of vaccines, adding that states like Uttar Pradesh have received more doses.

"BJP states like UP are getting more vaccines, no problem with that but give us vaccines too. We are the best performer when it comes to vaccinations," NDTV quoted her as saying.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh has so far inoculated the highest number of beneficiaries, 3,26,66,360, with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The state is also leading in terms of total doses administered with 3,88,37,852 persons receiving the jab.

Bengal, according to an All India Radio report, has inoculated around 2.48 crore beneficiaries. The state has been vaccinating around 3 lakh people daily over the past few days, the report said.

Banerjee claimed that she would be visiting Delhi in the days to come and would request for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ramnath Kovind to discuss issues pertaining to Bengal.

The chief minister said she would also be meeting other political leaders. According to reports, she would arrive in the national capital on July 25, and would stay for three to four days.

Banerjee, who heads the Trinamool Congress (TMC), would be meeting top Opposition leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the reports said.

This would be Banerjee's first visit to Delhi since her party secured a thumping victory in the assembly elections in West Bengal.