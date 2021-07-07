COVID-19 | Bajaj Healthcare gets DRDO licence for manufacture, sale of 2-DG drug
July 07, 2021 / 07:30 PM IST
2-DG COVID-19 treatment drug developed by DRDO (Image: Twitter/ Dr Reddy's)
Bajaj Healthcare announced on July 7 that it has received the licence from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to manufacture and sell the anti-COVID-19 drug 2-Deoxy-D-glucose aka 2DG.
Bajaj Healthcare said in a regulatory filing it “...has received a licence from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to Manufacture and Market of ‘2-Deoxy-D-Glucose’ as approved medication for the treatment of COVID-19 patients”.
A Live Mint report quoted Anil Jain, Joint Managing Director, Bajaj Healthcare, as saying: “We are pleased to add 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose to our growing product portfolios after receiving the license from DRDO. Our countries medical infrastructure is really struggling with the scarcity of oxygen capacities. We hope the availability of an effective treatment such as 2-DG will considerably ease the pressure and offer patients much-needed and timely therapy option. Most patients ailing from moderate to severe symptoms can benefit from its use.”
The 2-DG COVID-19 control and treatment drug has been developed by the DRDO laboratory -- Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) -- in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.
It has already received emergency approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for use on COVID-19 patients in the country. The drug comes in powder form and retails at Rs 990 per sachet.
How does 2-DG work?
The DRDO anti-COVID-19 drug accumulates in the virus-infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production, thereby speeding the recovery of hospitalised coronavirus patients and reducing their need for oxygen support.Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here