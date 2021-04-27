MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE NOW:Join us at the Automating the Future of Mobility webinar where industry leaders decode how technology that can boost India’s EV future. Click to join:
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 | AstraZeneca vaccines sent by US might come from troubled Baltimore plant

The vaccines that the US will share may come from the controversial Baltimore plant which came under FDA investigation for faulty manufacturing, but Canada, which imported 1.5 million doses from this facility, said the supplies met quality specifications, and Mexico also found them safe.

Moneycontrol News
April 27, 2021 / 01:35 PM IST
A vial of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which is produced in India and marketed as Covishield (Image: Reuters/Gleb Garanich)

A vial of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which is produced in India and marketed as Covishield (Image: Reuters/Gleb Garanich)

The United States on April 26 said it will begin sharing its entire stock of 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines with other countries, including India, after it clears the safety check.

India urgently needs vaccines against COVID-19 because of the record rise in cases in the relentless second wave of the pandemic.

However, the Baltimore plant where the doses were manufactured, has come under regulatory scrutiny over botched manufacturing of Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine and fears of contamination.

The US Food and Drug Administration on April 19 halted production at the plant, owned by Emergent BioSolutions, after the J&J vaccine shots were ruined.

The US pressed J&J to take over the plant and, as part of the effort to ensure the quality of newly produced vaccines, directed the facility to stop making the AstraZeneca shot. AstraZeneca is still looking to identify a new US production facility for its future doses, Associated Press reported.

Close

Related stories

Canada's health department on April 25 said the 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine imported from the facility were safe and met quality specifications.

Mexico's deputy health minister also said the AstraZeneca doses shipped to Mexico from the Baltimore facility are safe and approved by two regulators.

(With inputs from AP)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #World News
first published: Apr 27, 2021 01:35 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.