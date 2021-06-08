COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh to vaccinate mothers of children below 5 years of age
Andhra Pradesh registered 4,872 new COVID-19 cases and 86 deaths on June 7. The COVID curfew in the state has been extended till June 20.
June 08, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a review meeting noted that in case children are COVID-positive, their mothers should also stay at hospitals. (Representative image)
The Andhra Pradesh government plans to vaccinate all mothers who have children below 5 years of age, State Medical and Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal said on June 7.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a review meeting noted that in case children are COVID-positive, their mothers should also stay at hospitals, news agency ANI reported.
"So the state government has decided to inoculate mothers with kids under the age of 5 years. There are almost 20 lakh such mothers, they will be inoculated along with those aged 45 plus years," he was quoted as saying by the news agency.
Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic
Singhal said that the state government has formed a committee to prepare for the third wave of COVID-19 cases.
Reddy directed that paediatric wards should be set up in all hospitals, measures should be taken to treat children at primary health centres (PHCs) and local area hospitals, and paediatricians be recruited as per the requirement.
"More than 600 private hospitals have been permitted to treat COVID-19. Keeping the third wave in mind, chances of treatment of paediatric cases, special paediatric wards, and other basic infrastructure in those private hospitals should be considered," Singhal said, as quoted by ANI.
He stated that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has directed the construction of paediatrics multi-speciality hospitals - one in Visakhapatnam, two in Vijayawada or Guntur and three in Tirupati.
Andhra Pradesh registered 4,872 new COVID-19 cases and 86 deaths on June 7. The COVID curfew in the state has been extended till June 20.