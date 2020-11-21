COVID-19 | Amit Shah lauds Tamil Nadu government's response to COVID-19 pandemic

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 21 congratulated the Tamil Nadu government for its handling for COVID-19 pandemic and said the state's performance has been exemplary compared to other states.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Chennai, highlighted several projects undertaken by the Narendra Modi-led government, Hindustan Times reported.

He said the Centre has ensured that people of Tamil Nadu receive equal benefits of these projects.

“Modi government has transferred more than Rs 4,000 crore for the benefit of Tamil Nadu’s 45 lakh farmers,” Hindustan Times quoted Shah as saying.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

He also said several women have also benefitted from Ujjwala scheme and have had money directly transferred to their accounts because of the Centre’s initiatives.

Tamil Nadu goes to polls in 2021.

Shah also sprang a surprise here when he virtually broke protocol to get out of his vehicle and walk on the busy GST Road outside the airport to greet supporters, minutes after he landed here for the two-day visit of the city.

Shortly after his arrival in the city, Shah was greeted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam, senior cabinet members and BJP State President L Murugan.

As part of his two-day visit to the city, the Home Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 67,000 crore, including phase II of Chennai Metro Rail.