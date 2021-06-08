COVID-19 | AIIMS begins Covaxin trials in children, screens 20-30 on June 8

Dr Sanjay Rai, in-charge of the vaccine trial at AIIMS said the COVID-19 vaccine trials for children with Bharat Biotech's Covaxin may take six to nine months to complete. (Representative Image)

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi screened nearly 20-30 teenagers aged 12-18 for clinical trials of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

Parents of the prospective minor participants were asked to sign consent forms on their behalf and they also underwent tests to rule out COVID-19 and the presence of virus antibodies ahead of the trial, the Times of India reported.

Dr. Sanjay Rai, in charge of the vaccine trial at AIIMS told TOI the first dose of Covaxin will be administered to children who clear the screening on June 8 itself.

“The trial will involve more than 500 children aged between 2-18 years. It will be divided in three phases: the first phase will involve the older children aged between 12-18 years followed by 6-12 years and 2-6 years,” Dr Rai said.

He added that these trial may take six to nine months to complete.

Recently, AIIMS Patna started a similar trial with Covaxin on children aged between 12 and 18. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted permission for the trials after a recommendation by a Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on May 12.

Covaxin, which has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is being used on adults in India's ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India at present has not approved any COVID-19 vaccine for use for children, but the United States, United Kingdom and France have approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children over 12 years of age.