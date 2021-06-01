COVID-19 | Ahmednagar emerging hotspot in Maharashtra, close to 9,000 children test positive in May

Ahmednagar: As many as 6,102 children aged 12-18; 2,694 kids aged 12, and another 85 children aged between 0-2 have tested COVID-19 positive in May (Representative Image: PTI)

As COVID-19 cases in India’s financial capital Mumbai seem to be lowering, Ahmednagar has emerged as the new hotspot in Maharashtra. Alarmingly, a large number of those testing positive for the virus are children, ABP News reported.

As many as 8,881 children tested COVID positive in Ahmednagar district in May, District Collector (DC) Dr. Rajendra B. Bhosale (IAS) said on May 31.

As many as 6,102 children aged 12-18; 2,694 kids aged 12, and another 85 children aged between 0-2 have tested positive for the coronavirus during the month, as per the DC.

The district administration has “stepped into action” taking into account the high number of children affected by the second wave and the DC said that he has asked officials to create an independent board for the treatment of children.

Overall, the district has registered 77,929 COVID-19 cases throughout the month.

Maharashtra on May 31 reported 15,077 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since March 15, taking the caseload to 5,746,892, while 184 more deaths pushed the toll to 95,344, the state health department said.

The daily count was also a sharp drop from 18,600 infections registered on May 30. The state now has 253,367 active cases, it said.

On March 15, the state had reported 15,051 cases as it hurtled towards a devastating second COVID-19 wave.

India reported 127,510 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 54 days taking the country’s total tally of coronavirus cases so far to 28,175,044, as per data updated by the Union Health Ministry at 8 am on June 1.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 331,895 with 2,795 fresh fatalities, the lowest reported in 35 days, and active cases recorded were below 20 lakh after 43 days, the data showed.