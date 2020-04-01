COVID-19 | Advance planning and strong networking required to fight the pandemic

Rajeev Sadanandan

The SARS-CoV-2 would have been a normal virus like any other, except for a genomic quirk that made it highly contagious. Like many other viruses, it affects the population disproportionately, i.e. it targets some people more than others — especially elderly males and persons with a compromised immunity, or those who have a pre-existing medical condition, such as hypertension, diabetes, heart ailments, etc.

What makes COVID-19 dangerous is its highly contagious nature and that asymptomatic transmission is possible. It’s a new strain of a known virus, thereby no immunity or vaccine is currently available. So far more than 800,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, killing about 40,000 in over 160 countries around the world. While the mortality rate among infected persons is less than 1 percent, it’s still dangerous because it infects far too many.

However, this was not inevitable. Countries, such as Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore, which have the experience of coping with emerging pathogens in the past used their knowledge to deal with the threat at an early stage itself. Since the epicentre was known, these nations combined their data sets of immigration, disease surveillance and national insurance to locate persons who travelled from the epicentre. Their contacts were traced, they were kept under observation, and upon emergence of any symptoms, were isolated and treated. In India, Kerala, using its experience of having managed the 2018 Nipah outbreak, instituted similar measures.

India too had an opportunity to trace and track persons who returned from the epicentre and control the outbreak. For various reasons, and not all of them related to the government, this was not done. When writing this article the reality of community spread appears near certain or is already apparent.

Now the emphasis moves to mitigation. The experience of countries that have passed this phase gives an indication of what to expect. After an inflection point, infections could spike. Given the fact that even countries with some of the best health systems in the world, such as France, have found it difficult to cope with the demand for care, many are apprehensive about how India will fare.

Given a prevalent distrust of formal health systems, especially government hospitals, it is likely that people might turn to informal avenues (over-the-counter medicines and neighbourhood medics), or even quacks. Since more than 80 percent of the infected will have mild conditions, this may not make a difference. Whether the 20 percent who have serious conditions, especially the 5 percent who need intensive care, will get proper treatment will depend on the capacity of the health system, especially its surge capacity (the capacity of the hospitals to handle patient loads much higher than usual).

Given that services in much of the public hospitals are overstretched, it is unlikely that the existing capacity can cope with the numbers anywhere near what has been projected. This will be further hampered by infections among health workers.

The solution is to keep the patient load below the surge capacity. This can be done either by keeping patient load low (flattening the curve of infections) or by increasing hospital capacity. After the pandemic reaches a certain level it will not be possible to keep the levels of infection low. In many countries, such as in Italy and Spain, infections have kept climbing once the take-off stage was crossed. India may reach the take-off stage in the next two or three weeks.

Now the focus has to be on increasing the capacity of the health system to handle the load, especially of critical care.

The most crucial need is the safety of our health workers, who, in the best of times, operate under severe constraints with limited resources. There has to be an abundance of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), which, at the moment, many hospitals are running dry of. To make matter worse, a shortage of raw materials has meant that production of PPE is hampered.

Ventilators and oxygen cylinders will also be required in large numbers, because supplementary oxygen will be needed when oxygen concentration in a patient’s blood drops to less than 93 percent. There will be a huge demand for built up space, beds and other supportive equipment. More than any other factor human resources will be the major constraint.

It is highly unlikely that government will be able to meet demand even partially. It is time for the private sector and civil society to step up to the plate. Since the efforts will remain disjointed, new forms of co-ordination are needed.

I was part of a relief operations during the 2018 floods in Kerala—a relief which I’d called ‘WhatsApp Managed Flood Relief’. Groups of young administrators came together on social media groups united by their desire to support and willingness to help. Frontline workers would post their requirements, and someone sitting somewhere in India would respond. Another person would facilitate transporting the goods to the spot, and yet another person would facilitate the distribution of relief materials. Most of them had never met each other, but connected by the urgency they worked together as a team.

Similar groups are springing up across India and it will be sometime before they connect with each other and develop a workable model. Repurposing buildings, hiring staff, training them are parallel activities that need to go along with the production of the needed gear and equipment.

Large business groups that have committed funds should also take over the business part of the response management. Interfacing with government, a difficult proposition for private and civil society, will hopefully get facilitated by the urgency of the situation.

It will be a while before COVID-19 is controlled. Given this, these investments will pay out in the medium term. Even if, as some experts claim, we do not have a crisis, the investment would add to the capacity of an underfunded health system. It will also build the foundation for managing future health emergencies, which may re-emerge with uneasy frequency.