PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 17, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 active cases drop to 5,000 level in Andhra Pradesh

In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, three more coronavirus victims died, taking the overall toll to 7,052.

PTI
Dec 12, 2020 / 09:12 PM IST

The number of COVID-19 active cases in Andhra Pradesh came down to the 5,000 level while 510 were added afresh and 665 patients recovered on Saturday. The total positives reached 8,75,025 and recoveries 8,62,895, the latest government bulletin said.

In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, three more coronavirus victims died, taking the overall toll to 7,052. All 13 districts reported less than 100 new COVID-19 cases each with Chittoor and Krishna topping with 89 and 82 respectively.

Seven of the 13 districts added less than 25 fresh cases each to their tally.

For the first time in about six months, a district showed an active caseload of less than 100 with Vizianagaram having only 85 as on Saturday. In fact, Vizianagaram was the last district in the state to report coronavirus cases on May 7. In the past few days, the district has been consistently reporting very few cases, sometimes less than 10 a day, and added only two deaths in the last 13 days.

In the last 24 hours, Guntur, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam districts reported one fatality each due to the disease.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show
Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #Andhra Pradesh #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India
first published: Dec 12, 2020 07:35 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.