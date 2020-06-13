COVID-19: Accept SC observations, trying our best to augment health infra, says Delhi govt

The Delhi government on Friday said it accepts the observations of the Supreme Court with "absolute sincerity" and if any gap is brought to its notice, the adminstration will work on it "immediately".

In a statement, it asserted that this is an "extraordinary situation" and the Delhi government is "trying its best" from the very first day to set up better infrastructure and to provide quality healthcare to all COVID-19 patients in the city.

The Supreme Court on Friday termed as "horrific" the state of affairs in Delhi hospitals with bodies being stacked next to COVID-19 patients, and sought responses from the Centre and different states on its plea taking suo motu cognisance of the treatment being meted out to patients and the handling of the bodies.

The court also questioned the Delhi government for conducting fewer COVID-19 tests and sought to know why testing went down from 7,000 to 5,000 a day.

"The Supreme Court is the apex court of India and we accept their observations with the utmost respect and with absolute sincerity," the statement by the Delhi government said.

The Delhi government is determined to provide healthcare for all and to ensure best possible treatment to each COVID-19 patient, it said.

"But, if there are any gaps that still remain and is brought to our notice, we will act on them sincerely and immediately," the Delhi government said.

A private channel had aired a video purportedly showing a dead body lying in a ward at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in response to a question, had told reporters on Thursday, the video did not show the "true picture of the hospital" and broke the morale of healthcare workers.

LNJP Hospital is the biggest COVID-19 hospital in Delhi and right now around 2,000 beds are operational there for the COVID-19 patients, the statement said.

"Many critical patients from the Central government and the private hospitals in Delhi are being referred to the LNJP hospital for better medication. So far, over 2,100 patients from LNJP hospital have successfully recovered from COVID-19 infection and returned to their homes," it added.

The frontline workers in our hospitals, our doctors and nursing staff, are working day and night to serve the people. Many doctors have not visited their homes in the last two months because of their hospital duty, the Delhi government said.

On Thursday, a team of the National Humans Rights Commission (NHRC), led by its member Jyotika Kalra, visited the LNJP Hospital for an on-spot inspection of the facility in the wake of allegations of mismanagement in handling the COVID-19 situation in the city.

The NHRC team "expressed their satisfaction after scrutinising facilities at the hospital. We will appraise the Hon'ble Supreme Court about this as well," the AAP governmnet added.