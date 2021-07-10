COVID-19 | 90% genome sequencing samples in Tripura test positive for Delta Plus variant

NITI Aayog Member VK Paul had earlier said that a new mutation has been detected called Delta plus variant and it has been there since March 2021 in Europe. (Image: By Sue Rae Edmondson/Shutterstock)

Genome sequencing undertaken to contain the highly transmissible Delta COVID-19 variant has shown that 90 percent of the samples tested in Tripura were the new Delta Plus strain. The number of Delta cases in the state is now 138, media reported.

"About 151 samples were sent to a government laboratory in West Bengal and 138 or 90 percent of them were found to be the Delta plus variant," said Dr Deep Debbarma, Chief Nodal Officer of COVID-19 in Tripura.

Giving a breakdown of where the samples came from, Dr. Debbarma said that 115 of the 138 samples came from the West district, while 8 were from Sepahijala district, 5 from Gomati, 4 from Unakoti, 2 each from the North and South districts, and 1 each from Khowai and Dhalai districts.

Besides these 138 cases, 10 samples tested positive for Delta and another 3 for the Alpha variant.

Health experts said that of all COVID-19 patients in the state, between 50-60 percent were infected with the double mutant (Delta) variant of the virus.

Dr Tapan Majumder, Microbiology Department Head at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) said the variant is infecting young people and even children, which is a “matter of concern”.

The data has alarmed officials as Tripura is among the most highly vaccinated states in India. The state government has re-imposed a full curfew during the weekends (from 12 pm on Friday till 6 am on Monday) to try and break the transmission rate.

Besides this, urban areas such as the capital Agartala have also been put under curfew.

Tripura’s total tally of cases is at 56,169, its death toll is 574 and active cases are 5,152. The daily positivity rate is a high 5 percent.