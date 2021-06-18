COVID-19 | 79% seropositivity in adult urban population, latest national sero-survey reveals

NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul addressed a Health Ministry briefing on June 18 (Image: ANI)

The latest national sero-survey conducted jointly by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has revealed that around 67 percent of people aged above 18 years have been exposed to COVID-19 in India.

The survey has also revealed that the seropositivity rate in the country is almost the same in people aged below 18 years.

NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said at a Union Health Ministry briefing held on June 18: “The WHO-AIIMS survey shows seropositivity in persons below and above 18 years of age is almost equal. In persons above 18, the seropositivity rate is 67 percent and 59 percent in persons below 18. In urban areas, it is 78 percent in persons below 18 and 79 percent in persons above 18 years of age.”

“In rural areas, the seropositivity rate is 56 percent in persons below 18 years of age and 63 percent in persons above 18.”

He added: “This information shows that the children were infected, but it was very mild. Only isolated cases of infection may occur in children (during the third wave of COVID-19).”

Dr VK Paul added that recent studies have revealed that the chances of hospitalisation in COVID-19 patients reduced by 75-80 percent after vaccination.

He said: “Studies show that chances of hospitalisation are 75-80 percent less in vaccinated individuals. The possibility of such individuals needing oxygen support is around eight percent and the risk of ICU admission is only six percent in vaccinated persons.”

The second wave of COVID-19, which peaked in April-May, has begun receding in India. The country continued to report less than a lakh new COVID-19 cases in a day with 62,480 new coronavirus infections. India’s total COVID-19 tally now stands at 2,97,62,793. Meanwhile, with 1,587 fresh fatalities, the death toll rose to 3,83,490, the Union Health Ministry said on June 18.

(With ANI inputs)