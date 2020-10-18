COVID-19: 61,871 new infections, 1,033 more fatalities in India

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to74,94,551 with 61,871 new infections being reported in a day,whilethe recoveries surged to 65,97,209 pushing the recovery rate to 88.03 percent, according tothe Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to1,14,031 with the virus claiming 1,033lives in a span of 24 hours,the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the second consecutive day. There are 7,83,311 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, comprising 10.45per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The COVID-19casefatality rate stands at 1.52 percent.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh cases on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh cases on September 16,60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), acumulative total of 9,42,24,190 samples have been tested up to October 17 with 9,70,173 samples being tested on Saturday.

India stood second behind the US in terms of active cases of COVID-19aswell as total caseload, according to Worldometer, a website that publishes coronavirus statistics from across the globe.

India isin the number one position in terms of the number of recovered caseswhile it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil.

The 1,033 new fatalities include 463 from Maharashtra, 95 from Uttarakhand, 71from Karnataka,61 from West Bengal, 57 from Tamil Nadu,40 from Uttar Pradesh and 35 from Delhi.

Total 1,14,031 deaths reported so far in the country include 41,965 from Maharashtra followed by 10,586 from Tamil Nadu, 10,427 from Karnataka, 6,629from Uttar Pradesh,6,406 from Andhra Pradesh,5,992from West Bengal,5,981from Delhi, 3,999 from Punjab and 3,626from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on itswebsite, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.