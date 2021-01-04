MARKET NEWS

COVID-19: 384 new cases recorded in Delhi, lowest in over 7 months

PTI
January 04, 2021 / 07:10 PM IST

The national capital recorded 384 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over seven months, and12 more fatalities on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.76 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally rose to over 6.27 lakh and death toll mounted to 10,597, they said.

Delhi had recorded 424 cases on Sunday while the positivity rate had stood at 0.62 per cent. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday had tweeted that the positivity rate had been below one per cent for the past 11 days, and new cases were the lowest since May 17.

From December 21-23, the daily cases count had been below the 1000-mark. On December 21, 803 cases were reported; 939 on December 22 and 871 on December 23. However, on December 24, 1,063 cases were recorded, dropping again to 758 on December 25 and 655 on December 26. On December 27, 757 cases were recorded while on December 28, the daily cases count was 564, the lowest in the last five months.

On December 29 and 30, the city recorded 703 and 677 cases respectively. On December 31, 574 cases were recorded, and 585 on January 1 and 494 on January 2. These 384 new cases came out the 50,288 tests conducted the previous day, including 30,296 RT-PCR tests and 19,992 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The active cases tally on Monday dropped to 4,689 from 5,044 the previous day. The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,27,256.

#coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #India
first published: Jan 4, 2021 07:10 pm

