COVID-19: 37,000 vaccinated in Maharashtra on February 21, tally nears 9 lakh

A total of 37,030 people were on Saturday vaccinated against COVID-19 in the drive underway across Maharashtra, taking the total tally of inoculations to 8,97,413, an official said.

Of the 37,030 who got the vaccine shots, 24,534 received the first dose while 12,496 got the second one, he added.

"Of those who got the first dose, 11,050 were health care workers while 13,484 were frontline staff. So far, we have given the first dose to 6,08,829 people and the second dose to 40,241," the official informed.