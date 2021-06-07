COVID-19 | 31 lakh vaccine doses administered on June 7; total exceeds 23 crore

Representational image

A provision report shared by the government on June 7 at 7 pm showed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 23.59 crore. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 23,59,39,165.

On the 143rd day of the vaccination drive, a total of 31,04,989 vaccine doses were given. While 27,97,493 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose, 3,07,496 beneficiaries received their second dose of vaccine.

According to the report, as many as 16,07,531 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and 68,661 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID vaccine earlier in the day.

More than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received the first dose of COVID vaccine in Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

A total of 3,02,45,100 citizens across 37 states/UTs have received their first dose and a total of 2,37,107 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive, the report added.

The phase-3 strategy of the COVID-19 vaccination came into force on May 1.

Meanwhile, India recorded 1.06 lakh new COVID cases today, the lowest in two months. Daily new cases remained below 2 lakh for the 11th day in a row.