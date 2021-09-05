COVID-19: 30 new cases, zero death in Delhi; positivity rate 0.05%

Delhi recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 0.05 percent, while no fresh death due to the infection was recorded for the fifth consecutive day, according to data shared by the health department.

This is also the 24th time since the start of the second wave in the national capital that zero fatality has been reported in a day.

The second wave swept Delhi during April-May.

A total of 65,365 COVID-19 tests, including 45,500 RT-PCR ones, were conducted the previous day, the bulletin on Sunday stated.

So far, over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Delhi, it said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The number of active cases in the city declined to 351 from 362 the day before, it added.