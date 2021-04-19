COVID-19 2nd wave: These states, UTs report highest numbers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has imposed a lockdown in the city till April 26. [Representative image]

India has reported an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases in the last one month. The country's total tally of coronavirus cases crossed the 1.50-crore mark with around 25 lakh cases being added in just 15 days.

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases mounted to 1,50,61,919 with a record single-day rise of 2,73,810 coronavirus infections reported on April 19. The death toll increased to 1,78,769 with a record 1,619 daily new fatalities, the data showed.

According to the Union Health Ministry statement, 9 states and a UT account for over 78 percent of new cases. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh account for 78.58 percent of fresh cases.

Here is a list of major states and UTs that reported highest single-day spikes of COVID-19 cases in the last few days

Delhi

Delhi, on April 18, recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 percent -- meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive. A day ago, 24,375 COVID-19 cases and 167 deaths were reported in the city.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on April 19, imposed a lockdown in the city till April 26. Kejriwal said that the six-day lockdown period will be used to arrange oxygen, medicines and add more beds in Delhi.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra, on April 18, reported the highest spike of 68,631 fresh coronavirus positive cases while 503 patients succumbed to the infection, the state health department said.

With this, the cumulative caseload in the state mounted to 38,39,338 while the death toll reached 60,473. Maharashtra now has 6,70,388 active cases.

Gujarat

Gujarat on April 18 recorded 10,340 fresh coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, the highest spike in a day, taking the number of infections beyond 4 lakh, the state health department said.

The state also saw the highest 110 fatalities during the day, taking the toll to 5,377, it said in a release. The number of active cases in Gujarat has risen to

61,647.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh, on April 18, registered the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases as well as fatality count, with the disease claiming 129 more lives, while 30,596 fresh cases pushed its tally to 8,51,620.

In the last 24 hours, 30,596 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from the state, while 9,041 patients recovered from the disease, the health department said. The count of active COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 1,91,457.

Madhya Pradesh

The state, on April 18, reported 12,248 COVID-19 cases, the state's highest single-day spike so far, taking the tally above four lakh. The state's caseload stands at 4,08,080, including 4,557 deaths, 66 of which took place in the last 24 hours, as per the health department.

The state now has 68,576 active cases.

Rajasthan

Forty-two more people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan, on April 18, as a record 10,514 cases surfaced, the highest so far since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state last year.

The infection has killed 3,151 people in Rajasthan, which has reported 4,14,869 infections so far, according to a health bulletin.

With fresh infections, the number of active cases in the state stood at 67,387, the bulletin said.

West Bengal

The COVID-19 caseload of poll-bound West Bengal soared to 6,59,927 as the state registered its highest single-day spike of 8,419 fresh infections on April 18.

Twenty-eight fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 10,568, a health bulletin said.

Kolkata reported the highest number of new cases at 2,197, followed by 1,860 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district.

Telangana

The daily COVID-19 cases in Telangana breached the 5,000-mark by registering 5,093 fresh infections, the highest ever so far. The tally has risen to over 3.51 lakh, while the death toll climbed to 1,824 with 15 more fatalities. The state has 37,037 active cases.

Ladakh

Ladakh recorded 362 fresh cases, its highest single-day spike this year, which took the tally to 12,071 on April 18. The number of active cases in the region has also increased to 1,671, a bulletin issued by the Directorate of Health Services, Ladakh, said.

Amidst a spike in COVID-19 cases, authorities in Leh district of Ladakh on Saturday ordered the closure of all government and private schools along with coaching centres till April 30.