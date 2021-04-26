COVID-19 2nd wave: These countries have offered to help India amid surge in cases

France, Germany and Canada have also pledged support to India. Representational image (Source: Reuters)

The United States and Britain rushed ventilators and vaccine materials to India on April 26 amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases that has overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums across the country.

The United States will "immediately" make supplies of vaccine-production material, as well as therapeutics, tests, ventilators and protective equipment available to India as the South Asian giant battles a COVID-19 surge, the White House said on April 25.

Besides, France, Germany and Canada have also pledged support to India, which reported 352,991 new infections and 2,812 deaths on April 26 -- the highest toll since the start of the pandemic.

The first of nine airline container-loads of supplies from the UK, including ventilators and oxygen concentrators, is set to arrive in India early on April 27, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, pledging the UK would do "all it can" to help.

The White House said it was making vaccine-production material, therapeutics, tests, ventilators and protective equipment immediately available to India. But it did not mention whether it would send any of the 30 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses it currently holds in surplus, sparking accusations of hoarding.

France will send oxygen respiratory equipment to India in the coming days to help the country deal with the serious COVID-19 crisis there, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said.

Earlier, the European Commission activated its EU Civil Protection Mechanism and said it was seeking to send oxygen and medicine to India after receiving a request from New Delhi.

Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on April 25 said that it will send oxygen and medical aid to India in the coming days to help it tackle its COVID-19 crisis.

"The second wave is currently rolling over India with unprecedented power. It was right that we acted quickly to stop the entry of the new mutation in Germany," Maas told the Rheinische Post newspaper. Mass said Germany would do its utmost to help India overcome the emergency.

