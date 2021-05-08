COVID-19 2nd Wave: Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff sends oxygen concentrators to India

Marc Benioff, founder of Cloud software giant Salesforce. (File image)

An aircraft with oxygen concentrators is on the way to India, said Marc Benioff, founder of Cloud software giant Salesforce, on May 8, as he wished that all Indians to be “protected, healed and blessed”.



Our aircraft is in the air! Salesforce has now partnered with @HSBC to deliver much needed oxygen concentrators. The 1st plane is airborne & on the way! Our hearts continue to be with our brothers & sisters in India. May they all be protected, healed, & blessed! pic.twitter.com/jFiqa3JPUV

— Marc Benioff (@Benioff) May 8, 2021

“Our aircraft is in the air! Salesforce has now partnered with @HSBC to deliver much needed oxygen concentrators. The 1st plane Airplane is airborne & on the way! Our hearts continue to be with our brothers & sisters in India. May they all be protected, healed, & blessed! (sic),” Benioff tweeted in the morning.

India saw a record 4,187 fatalities due to COVID-19 in a single day, taking the country's death toll to 2,38,270, while 4,01,078 new infections were reported in a day, pushing the tally to 2,18,92,676, according to the Union health ministry data updated on the day. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 37,23,446, comprising 17.01 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.90 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Earlier in the wee hours of the day, Benioff had tweeted that Salesforce had loaded a Boeing 787 in Shanghai with medical supplies including oxygen concentrators and pulse oximeters. “It will land it in India tomorrow for Red Cross,” he had said.

Salesforce, which has over 4000 employees in India, has already announced that it would be donating $1 million in India, reported The Economic Times.

The donated money will be used towards local partners focused on medical equipment sourcing, community isolation centres and creating vaccine awareness in the country.

In a press release, the company said, "there is heightened demand for plasma donations throughout India, so we have built a process in Quip and using other technology tools to connect our employees — who may be donors or donees – to facilitate these conversations safely and securely."

Employees in India are also manning a 24/7 volunteer helpline to provide Salesforce employees and families COVID-related information.