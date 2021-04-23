COVID-19 2nd wave | Remdesivir available in Haryana black market, costs 10 times more

Remdesivir is being widely used in treating COVID-19 patients and its demand has skyrocketed following a surge in coronavirus cases in India.(Representative image)

In the Haryana black market, Remdesivir is being sold at prices up to 10 times the rates fixed by the government. The key antiviral drug is being widely used in treating COVID-19 patients and its demand has skyrocketed following a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

In Haryana, the family members of COVID-19 patients getting treated in private hospitals are forced to pay up to 10 times the government-fixed price of the vials of Remdesivir, reported The Tribune.

A woman, whose mother was admitted at a private hospital in Rohtak, told the publication that the drug was not available at the hospital. “However, it is being sold for up to Rs 20,000 per vial at some shops, while the government has fixed its price at Rs 1,800 per vial,” she was quoted as saying.

Also read | Remdesivir Explained: From shortage, export ban to Centre's role in allocation

According to the report, the authorities concerned also admit that black marketing of the drug is going on in the state due to its limited supply amid rapidly increasing demand.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The authorities are taking necessary measures to ensure that the medication is provided to COVID-19 patients at the price fixed by the government, as per the report.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Strict action has also been promised against those found indulged in black-marketing of drugs, said the report citing Rohtak DC-cum-District Magistrate, Capt Manoj Kumar.

The black-marketing of Ramdesivir has become a national issue with many such incidents reported from several states.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, two doctors working in private hospitals and three others were arrested on Thursday by the Madhya Pradesh police special task force (STF) for allegedly black marketing Remdesivir, police said on April 22.

In Rajasthan, police arrested three people for alleged black-marketing of Remedesivir injection on the same day.

(With inputs from PTI)