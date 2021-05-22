COVID-19 2nd wave: Over 8 lakh migrants left Delhi since April 19 lockdown

Delhi had on April 19 announced a complete lockdown for six days as the city was reporting over 20,000 fresh COVID-19 in a day at the time. (Representative picture: Reuters)

Over eight lakh migrants left Delhi as the city went under lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. According to a report by the Delhi government, of the eight lakh, nearly four lakh left for their home states during the first week.

Between April 19 and May 14, 8,07,032 people took buses specifically arranged for migrant workers by Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments, as per a report in Hindustan Times.

The report from the Delhi transport department said that the "timely coordination with transport authorities of neighbouring states, especially Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, by the Delhi government helped about eight lakh migrant workers reach their destination without any difficulty".

There was no complaint of overcharging as the interstate buses were owned and operated by the respective state governments, the report said.

Delhi, on April 19, announced a complete lockdown for six days as the city was reporting over 20,000 fresh COVID-19 in a day at the time.

Since then, the lockdown has been extended multiple times. The present lockdown is in place till May 24 and is likely to be extended further owing to a shortage of medicines, hospital beds and COVID-19 vaccines.

According to Delhi transport minister, Kailash Gahlot, the migrant situation was better handled this time and there was visibly less crowding at ISBTs.

"We also are still offering free meals to anyone who walks up to our hunger relief centres. The UP state road transport corporation has also played a very proactive role this time and deployed a huge number of buses as soon as the lockdown in Delhi was announced. So, things were planned in advance this time,” Gahlot said, as quoted by HT.

As per the report, 379,604 passengers left Delhi during the first week of the lockdown and the number declined from the second week onwards.

In the second week, 212,448 people left Delhi, while 122,490 and 92,490 travelled to their home states in the third and fourth week, respectively, the state government report said.

According to lockdown guidelines, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had allowed the movement of people travelling through ISBT, airports and railway stations during the period.