COVID-19 2nd Wave | Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw questions Centre on vaccine production, asks for transparency

In a tweet addressed to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) on May 11, Mazumdar-Shaw said she was “very concerned” about the short supply of vaccines and expressed the need for “better transparency to avoid suspense”.

Very concerned about why vaccines are in such short supply. Can we please know where the 70 million doses are being deployed every month? @MoHFW_INDIA We need better transparency to avoid the suspense. If a timetable of supplies is made public people can patiently wait their turn

— Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) May 11, 2021

Mazumdar-Shaw’s tweet comes as India is embattled in a ferocious second wave of COVID-19, even as the country-wide vaccination drive crawls at a slow pace due to supply shortages.

While the Centre claims to have allocated enough doses to states, various state governments have repeatedly claimed they do not have enough and have in some cases halted or restricted vaccination for those aged 18-44 and instead focused on providing second jabs to those aged 45 and above.

The Centre first opened up vaccines for healthcare and frontline workers in January 2021 and then for senior citizens aged 60 and those with comorbidities aged 45 and above in March. It opened the inoculation drive to all citizens above 18 years of age on May 1.

The process has however been marred by shortage of vaccine doses, and the Centre was criticised for exporting vast amounts of the AstraZeneca jabs made by Serum Institute of India (SII) and also not placing sufficient bulk orders well in advance to meet demand.

Cases have however been skyrocketing following super-spreader events such as the Kumbh Mela and election rallies held in states such as West Bengal.

The new Indian variant of the coronavirus is also believed to be responsible for the swift spread. The variant was classified as “global concern” by the World Health Organisation on May 10.