COVID-19: 18,222 new cases push India's tally to 1,04,31,639

India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 1,04,31,639 with 18,222 new cases in a day, while 1,00,56,651 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.41 percent on January 9, according to Union Health Ministry data.

There are 2,24,190 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which constitutes 2.16 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 1,04,31,639 and the death toll climbed to 1,50,798 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 228 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 18,02,53,315 samples have been tested so far -- 9,16,951 of them on January 8 -- for coronavirus infection.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19.

The latest 228 fatalities include 73 from Maharashtra, 21 from West Bengal, 17 from Uttar Pradesh, 10 from Delhi, and eight from Tamil Nadu.

The total 1,50,798 deaths reported so far in the country include 49,970 from Maharashtra, followed by 12,134 from Karnataka, 12,208 from Tamil Nadu, 10,654 from Delhi, 9,902 from West Bengal, 8,469 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,127 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,437 from Punjab and 4,335 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths have occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.