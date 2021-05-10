COVID-19 | 1,000-bed quarantine facility in Bhopal to screen Ramayana, Mahabharata for patients

Representative image

A 1,000-bed quarantine facility in Bhopal, Madhya Paresh, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on May 10.

The 1,000-bed quarantine centre located in Motilal Nehru Stadium, Lal Parade Ground, Bhopal, was set up by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The centre, where mild and moderate COVID-19 patients will be treated, has been named after Madhavrao Sadashivrao Golwalkar, the second Sarsanghchalak (head) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

At the quarantine centre, a giant screen has been put up, where episodes of Ramayana and Mahabharata will be broadcast for patients to keep them engaged during their stay, reported India Today. Additionally, yoga sessions will be held daily at the COVID-19 care facility and recordings of the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra and Gayatri Mantra will be played throughout the day.

This quarantine centre will cater to underprivileged coronavirus patients who cannot isolate themselves at home despite testing positive, due to space constraints.

The Bhopal quarantine centre has been divided into several wards. These wards have been named after freedom fighters and noted personalities such as Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, APJ Abdul Kalam, etc. The two women’s wings have been named Rani Kamlapati and Rani Laxmi Bai.

All the beds at the quarantine facility will be equipped with a mobile charging point; there will be a water heating facility available too. Oxygen concentrators will be provided to patients requiring O2 support.