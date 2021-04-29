Bharat Biotech reduces Covaxin price for states to Rs 400 per dose

Bharat Biotech had set Covaxin’s prices at Rs 600 per dose for state governments

Hyderabad-based COVID-19 vaccine maker Bharat Biotech announced on April 29 that Covaxin will be available at the rate of Rs 400 per dose to state governments.

Bharat Biotech had earlier set Covaxin’s prices at Rs 600 per dose for state governments, which was slashed by Rs 200 per dose in view of the enormous challenges the second wave of the pandemic has posed for the public healthcare systems.

This means Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will be available to the Centre at Rs 150 per dose, to states at Rs 400 per dose, and to private laboratories at Rs 1,200 per dose.

Notably, the Bharat Biotech announcement came a day after Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of the Serum Institute of India, which is manufacturing Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covishield, announced that the price of the vaccine will be slashed by Rs 100 for state governments.

Earlier, SII had set a price of Rs 400 per dose of Covishield for states, which, on April 28, was reduced to Rs 300 per dose. Poonawalla tweeted: "I hereby reduce the price to the states from Rs 400 to Rs 300 per dose, effective immediately; this will save thousands of crores of state funds going forward. This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives (sic)."

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Covishield is available to the Centre at Rs 150 per dose and to private laboratories at Rs 600 per dose.