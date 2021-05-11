Covaxin shortage | Maharashtra may slow down COVID-19 vaccination for 18-44 age group, hints state health minister

Representative image of the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on May 11 said that the state may be forced to slow down COVID-19 vaccination using Covaxin for the 18-44 age group, and divert those doses for people over 45 years of age who have their second shot pending.

A decision on slowing down of the vaccination exercise for the 18-44 age group in Maharashtra will be taken on May 11-12 after discussing the matter with the state’s Task Force, Tope said.

The state’s health minister said at a press briefing that only 35,000 Covaxin doses were left even as nearly 5 lakh people are due for their second shot as part of the two-dose regimen.

“We may start using 3.25 lakh Covaxin doses acquired by the state for the second dose of people over 45 years of age,” Tope said.

Many states have been complaining of shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses. India has authorised two jabs for emergency use – Covishield, developed by Oxford University-AstraZeneca and produced by the Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

Maharashtra leads the charts when it comes to the number of vaccines doses administered across the country.

While 1.47 crore people in Maharashtra have received the first dose, about 34.87 lakh have received their second dose too, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Rapid inoculation across age groups is being seen as the most effective way to end the second wave of COVID-19 cases and stop a potential third wave of the pandemic.

On May 10, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body of Mumbai, has been asked to explore the "possibilities of global procurement" of COVID-19 vaccines for the financial hub.

The import of vaccines from abroad is expected to address the shortfall of doses which Mumbai has been reporting since the past month. The available stock was further stressed after the vaccination drive was thrown open for all citizens aged above 18.