Covaxin safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects in Phase 2 trials: Lancet study

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin was granted restricted emegency use approval in 'clinical trial mode' on January 2.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is safe and immunogenic with no serious side effects in Phase 2 trials, said a study published in The Lancet on March 9. Lancet also noted the Phase 2 trial result of Covaxin do not permit efficacy assessments and further validation with Phase 3 safety results is needed.

The government had approved the COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in restricted clinical trial mode in January this year.

"In the Phase 2 trial, BBV152 (Covaxin) showed better reactogenicity and safety outcomes and enhanced humoral and cell-mediated immune responses compared with the Phase 1 trial," the report said.

It further said Covaxin demonstrated an interim vaccine efficacy of 81 percent in Phase 3 clinical trials. The efficacy rate was announced by Bharat Biotech on March 3 but the results were yet to be published in a scientific journal.

Covaxin demonstrated 81 percent interim efficacy in preventing COVID-19 in those without prior infection after the second dose, the company had said.

“Data from 25,800 participants received a vaccine or placebo in a 1:1 ratio showed that the vaccine candidate was well-tolerated,” the company said in a statement.