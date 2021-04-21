MARKET NEWS

Covaxin neutralises multiple coronavirus variants, says ICMR

Covaxin has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ICMR.

April 21, 2021 / 02:10 PM IST
File image of the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine


Covaxin, Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, is effective against multiple coronavirus variants, including the double mutant strain, according to a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

"ICMR study shows COVAXIN neutralises against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 and effectively neutralises the double mutant strain as well," ICMR said in a tweet.

Covaxin has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ICMR.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
