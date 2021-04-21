Covaxin neutralises multiple coronavirus variants, says ICMR

File image of the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine

Covaxin, Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, is effective against multiple coronavirus variants, including the double mutant strain, according to a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

"ICMR study shows COVAXIN neutralises against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 and effectively neutralises the double mutant strain as well," ICMR said in a tweet.

Covaxin has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ICMR.