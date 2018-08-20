App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 09:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Court treats bizman's Facebook posts as evidence to grant Rs 25K monthly maintenance to estranged wife

The businessman’s claim that the foreign trips were in connection with his work in a Gurgaon firm and the huge sums of money he had withdrawn belonged to his clients did not hold water.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Wildlife photographs from various foreign destinations posted by a Mumbai-based businessman has been treated as evidence by a court against him in a maintenance case.

As reported by The Times of India, the Bombay High Court said that his income tax return did not reveal his true financial stature and it upheld a family court order directing him to pay Rs 25,000 per month.

In 2015, the family court ordered the businessman to pay maintenance for his wife and child, but he appealed against the verdict, claiming his salary was meagre and since his wife is an architect, she could earn her living. The court rejected his appeal and ordered that he cannot take advantage of the fact that his wife is educated and said that she is also entitled to a lifestyle similar to her husband.

The businessman’s claim that the foreign trips were in connection with his work in a Gurgaon firm and the huge sums of money he had withdrawn belonged to his clients did not hold water.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 09:00 pm

tags #Bombay High Court #mumbai #Trending News

