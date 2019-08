Court summons Arvind Kejriwal in defamation complaint

Arvind Kejriwal: The Chief Minister of New Delhi tweeted: “Delhi cabinet decides to make rain water harvesting mandatory for all its govt buildings. HoDs directed to install systems in buildings which don't have it & existing systems to be cleaned & kept ready before Monsoon rains.” (Image: PTI)

A Delhi court summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a criminal complaint filed by a BJP activist for allegedly defaming him by posting "objectionable" tweets.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal directed Kejriwal to appear before the court on August 7 on the complaint by Rajesh Kumar.

In his complaint, Kumar, who claimed to be a BJP Purvanchal legal cell member, has sought Kejriwal's prosecution under sections 499 and 500 (related to defamation) and 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.