you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 08:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Court summons Arvind Kejriwal in defamation complaint

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal directed Kejriwal to appear before the court on August 7 on the complaint by Rajesh Kumar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Arvind Kejriwal: The Chief Minister of New Delhi tweeted: "Delhi cabinet decides to make rain water harvesting mandatory for all its govt buildings. HoDs directed to install systems in buildings which don't have it & existing systems to be cleaned & kept ready before Monsoon rains." (Image: PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal: The Chief Minister of New Delhi tweeted: “Delhi cabinet decides to make rain water harvesting mandatory for all its govt buildings. HoDs directed to install systems in buildings which don't have it & existing systems to be cleaned & kept ready before Monsoon rains.” (Image: PTI)

A Delhi court summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a criminal complaint filed by a BJP activist for allegedly defaming him by posting "objectionable" tweets.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal directed Kejriwal to appear before the court on August 7 on the complaint by Rajesh Kumar.

In his complaint, Kumar, who claimed to be a BJP Purvanchal legal cell member, has sought Kejriwal's prosecution under sections 499 and 500 (related to defamation) and 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published on Aug 2, 2019 08:20 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

