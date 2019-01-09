Court seeks ED's response on anticipatory bail plea of Robert Vadra's aide

A Delhi court on January 9 sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate on the anticipatory bail plea of Manoj Arora alleging that ED was forcing him to "falsely implicate" his employer Robert Vadra in a money laundering case.

The case relates to allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property -- 12, Bryanston Square -- worth 1.9 million pound, which was allegedly owned by Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar directed ED's special public prosecutor D P Singh to file its response by January 11, when the court will also hear the agency's application seeking issuance of an open-ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Arora.

The ED had told the court through advocate A R Aditya that it has lodged a money laundering case against Arora after his role came up during the probe of another case by the Income Tax Department under the newly-enacted Black Money Act and tax law against absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

It said the London-based property was bought by Bhandari for GBP 1.9 million and sold in 2010 for the same amount despite incurring additional expenses of approximately GBP 65,900 on its renovation.

"This gives credence to the fact that Bhandari was not the actual owner of the property but it was beneficially owned by Vadra who was incurring expenditure on the renovation of this property," ED said.

It claimed that NBW against Arora was needed for getting a Red Corner Notice issued against him through Interpol since there were apprehensions that he might have fled the country.

Arora was a key person in the case and he was aware of overseas undeclared assets of Vadra and was instrumental in arranging funds, it said.

In his application seeking anticipatory bail, Arora has claimed that his wife had appeared before the agency for interrogation in the case and through her, ED officials threatened him to implicate Vadra.

"It is stated that some officials of ED visited the wife of petitioner and threatened her that unless her husband, i.e. the petitioner, deposes to the desires of the ED officials specially to the extent of falsely implicating Robert Vadra, the petitioner would be taken to task and would be treated with their degree methods and the officials would ensure that his future and his family's future is doomed in perpetuity," the accused alleged in the application.

He further alleged that his wife was told by the ED officials that if the accused agrees to agency's demands, "then they would also ensure tender of pardon to the petitioner, otherwise the case of the petitioner is already been botched up to an extent that he will never come out of custody".

The ED officials had also sought "confessional statement against his employers, including Vadra, to the suitability of the investigation", he alleged.

He claimed that he has already joined investigation with the respondents conducting the probe into the affairs of Skylight Hospitality LLP as its authorised representative in Rajasthan with their offices at Jaipur on many occasions and has supplied all the relevant documents to the ED. "Yet the petitioner is being virtually hounded and harassed" by the agency, he claimed.

ED had on January 5 urged the court to issue open-ended NBW against Arora, saying he failed to appear for questioning despite repeated summonses in the case.

An "open-ended NBW" does not carry a time limit for execution unlike other non-bailable warrants.

The ED submitted that Arora has been absconding since the search of his premises by the agency.