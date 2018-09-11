App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 05:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Court reserves order on summoning Lalu Prasad Yadav, others in IRCTC hotels case

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj said the court needed time to go through the documents filed by the Enforcement Directorate before taking cognisance of the charge sheet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Delhi court Tuesday reserved till September 17 its order on whether to summon RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi as accused in connection with the IRCTC hotels allotment money laundering case.

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj said the court needed time to go through the documents filed by the Enforcement Directorate before taking cognisance of the charge sheet.

ED's special public prosecutor Atul Tripathy told the court that a prima facie case was made out for summoning the accused persons.

The agency has also named RJD member PC Gupta and his wife Sarla Gupta, a firm Lara Projects and 10 others, including IRCTC's the then MD PK Goyal, in the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

related news

The agency said Yadav and IRCTC officials allegedly misused their position for granting sub-lease right of two railway hotels at Puri and Ranchi to Sujata Hotel Pvt Ltd owned by Vinay Kochhar and Vijay Kochhar. Kochhars also own Chanakya Hotel in Patna.

In lieu of the hotels' sub-lease, a prime plot of land in Patna was transferred to Delight Marketing Company Pvt Ltd (owned by family of PC Gupta who is a close associate of Yadav and an MP from RJD) in February 2005 at a rate which was much less than the then prevailing circle rates.

According to the charge sheet, "The said company possessing valuable chunk of land gradually got transferred to Rabri Devi and her son Tejashwi by way of share purchase at nominal prices.

"The funds used to acquire the land had dubious origin and had been laundered through 151 group of companies belonging to P C Gupta by using an NBFC named Abhishek Finance Company Limited."

Subsequently, the shares of Delight Marketing Company Private Limited, it said, were acquired by Rabri Devi and Tejashwi at less than fair market value.

"It is noteworthy that the funds used for acquisition of shares by Rabri Devi are questionable and individuals from whom Tejashwi had purchased shares denied any knowledge of holding them," it said.

The ED said it has attached assets worth over Rs 44 crore in this case till now.

The CBI too has filed a charge sheet in this case in which the court has already summoned Yadav, his wife and their son as accused.

The CBI FIR had alleged that Yadav, during his tenure as the railway minister in UPA-I government, handed over the maintenance of two IRCTC hotels to a company in 2004 after receiving a bribe in the form of a prime land in Patna through a 'benami' company owned by Sarla Gupta.

The ED registered the criminal case against his family members and others under the PMLA, based on this CBI FIR.

The ED is investigating the alleged "proceeds of crime" generated by the accused, purportedly through shell companies, according to the officials.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 05:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #IRCTC hotels case #Lalu Prasad Yadav #Rabri Devi

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.