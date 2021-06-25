MARKET NEWS

Court remands Iqbal Kaskar in seven-day NCB custody in drugs case

Iqbal Kaskar was arrested by the NCB on Wednesday after his alleged involvement in the case surfaced following the recent seizure of 27 kg of hashish.

PTI
June 25, 2021 / 04:53 PM IST
A court at Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra on Friday remanded Iqbal Kaskar, underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother, in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for seven days to facilitate his questioning in a drugs case.

Iqbal Kaskar was arrested by the NCB on Wednesday after his alleged involvement in the case surfaced following the recent seizure of 27 kg of hashish.

In 2017, Kaskar was arrested by police in neighbouring Thane in an extortion case.

He is currently lodged in a Thane jail for the offence commited under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

On Friday, he was produced before the magistrate, who sent him to the NCB custody for interrogation in the case pertaining to the seizure of hashish.

"On perusal of the remand report and case diary, it appears that the case is of serious nature triable by special court. Hence, sufficient opportunity of investigation is required," the magistrate said, while handing over his custody to the anti-drugs agency.

The NCB had recently arrested seven persons in two cases in which 27 kg of hashish was recovered.

During investigation, it came to light that the narcotics drug was sourced from Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides, the alleged role of Kaskar surfaced in the case, officials had said.
first published: Jun 25, 2021 04:53 pm

